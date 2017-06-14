RI officers recognized for highway safety efforts

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation’s Office on Highway Safety on Wednesday honored 20 local police officers for keeping our roads safe.

Many state and local leaders were on hand as the Highway Safety Champion Award winners were recognized.

Providence Police Officer Jose Deschamps said he felt privileged to have now taken home the award two years in a row.

“It’s huge because I do believe in community policing and I truly believe in giving back to my community,” Deschamps said. “This is one of the ways we can get out and try to change the perspective of police to see that there is someone behind the badge.”

In addition to the 20 officers honored, Col. Stephen Lynch, members of the Central Falls Police Department, two Department of Public Safety civilian employees and a CCRI administrator all received special awards.