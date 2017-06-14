RI state rep. apologizes for porn references handout: ‘I’m not a pervert’

Related Coverage RI lawmaker defending himself after pornographic references spotted on hearing handout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Rep. Ramon Perez apologized Tuesday on the House floor after he handed committee members a printed copy of a Wikipedia article last week that showed multiple open web browser tabs which referenced pornography.

“I had to look at my family,” Perez, D-Providence, told his colleagues. “I close my eyes and dreamed that maybe this is a nightmare and that I would wake up and nothing like this would happen.”

Perez said his apology was to members of the House, the Senate, the governor and the Rhode Islanders in his district. Although apologetic, Perez maintained he wasn’t the one who actually opened pornography on a computer. Instead, Perez insisted he received the screenshot from a friend.

“I’m not a pervert. I make a big mistake of trusting too much of people,” Perez said. “I know the people don’t believe me and they say that’s the excuse that everybody makes.”

Perez said that he had no proof that he didn’t do anything wrong. Still, he wants people to give him a second chance.

“I don’t want nobody to think less of me. I have to prove myself now, more than ever,” Perez said. “I ask for your forgiveness and to give me a chance to prove myself again.”

Perez was testifying for a bill before the House Finance Committee that would create a fund to compensate drivers involved in accidents with unlicensed motorists. That bill has been held for further study.