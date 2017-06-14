RIDOT launches new website for the Providence-Newport ferry

Related Coverage Providence-Newport ferry to reopen Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you plan to travel to Newport this summer on the Providence to Newport ferry, making travel plans just got easier.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced the launch of its new website which contains information about the Providence to Newport ferry service, now called Ride the Bay RI.

The new site provides schedule and fare information including a direct link to book reservations online. The site also provides information for travelers, directions of where to park, and how to get to and from the ferry landing in India Point Park.

RIDOT said during the 2017 season it will provide more trips and an additional roundtrip ferry each day. The agency also said it has expanded the ferry operation season an additional six weeks compared to last year.

RIDOT said it hopes to attract more out-of-state visitors and reduce traffic congestion with joint ticketing which allows passengers riding Amtrak trains to purchase a ticket that includes passage on the ferry.

This is the second year the ferry service will run and will be open for the season starting on Friday, June 16, ending on Oct. 1.

For additional information on the ferry visit http://www.ridethebayri.com.