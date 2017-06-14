Scituate High School, Middle School put on lockdown

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Out of an abundance of caution, students at Scituate High School and Middle School were told to shelter in place Wednesday morning.

According to an alert from the school department, a parent told the principal students were overheard talking about a “school shooting” that might occur at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Students were told to shelter in place at 9:45 a.m., meaning they had to remain in their classrooms until further notice.

According to the school district, Scituate and Rhode Island State Police were helping to secure the building and school grounds – performing a thorough sweep of the building.

The district said once police clear the building, the shelter-in-place order will be lifted.

“While this event was exceptionally disruptive to all involved, it was necessary to ensure safety. There will be an increased police presence to continue to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the school department alert stated.