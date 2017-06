Does dad love cool gadgets?

Forget the tie and the bad coffee mug and show dad just how much he means to you.

Here are some of the coolest gadgets out there that will bring a smile to dads face.

Smove smartphone stabilizer

Picture keeper connect

Dyln Living Water Bottle

Belkin iPhone and I watch charging dock

Belkin ColorMatch charging kit and cable

Belkin Sport-fit Pro

Belkin USB-C cable for (Samsung / LG / HTC Google phone)