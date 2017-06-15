6 ravioli products recalled due to mislabeling

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New York-based company is recalling nearly 115,000 pounds of beef ravioli products because they may contain milk, which is not listed among the ingredients on the package.

Joseph Seviroli Inc. was notified on June 6 that the cracker meal from an ingredient supplier potentially contained undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The following products are affected by the recall (pictures above):

25-oz. bag of “LOWES foods beef ravioli square shaped,” with lot code 7040 and a sell by date of 2/9/2018.

30-oz. bag of “Big Y SQUARE Beef Ravioli,” with lot code 7009 and 7130, and sell by dates of 1/9/18 and 5/10/2018.

13-oz. bag of “Seviroli Beef Ravioli,” with lot codes 7041, 7042, 7107, 7109, 7118, 7130, and 7079, and sell by dates of 2/10/18, 2/11/18, 4/17/18, 4/19/18, 4/28/17, 5/10/18, and 3/20/18.

24-oz. bag of “BEST YET beef ravioli,” with lot code 7065 and a sell by date of 3/6/18.

20-lb bulk bag of “SEV MINI HEX BEEF RAVIOLI PAR-COOKED,” with lot codes 7034, 7065 and 7100 and package codes of 7034, 7065, and 7100

20-oz bag of “V’s PRE-COOKED SQUARE BEEF RAVIOLI,” with lot codes 7034, 7040, 7065 and 7100 and sell by dates of 2/3/18, 2/9/18, 3/6/18, and 4/10/18.

The recalled items were produced between Jan. 9 and May 10. They bear “EST. 5342” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA said there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the products being consumed.

Consumers should thrown the items away or return them to their place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can contact customer service representative Lauren Eickhoff at (516) 222-6220 ext 159.

Granola Recall

Also recalled this week were certain packages of Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola, the state Department of Health announced.

The recall was issued because the products may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recalled products have “best by” dates of 032818; 032918; 040618; or 041018.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems, though healthy individuals can also experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to health officials.

Consumers should return the products to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-844-617-8240.