Big Blue Bug getting makeover after vandalism



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Work has begun to repaint the iconic Big Blue Bug after vandals spray painted the landmark with graffiti more than a week ago.

Crews started work just after 8 a.m. Thursday. First, they painted over the graffiti with a gray primer then will give “Nibbles Woodaway” a fresh coat of blue paint. On Friday, crews will add a seal coat which will prevent further vandalism.

According to Big Blue Bug Solutions, repainting the Rhode Island landmark will cost several hundred dollars, and work should be completed by mid-afternoon on Friday.

The pest control company has received an outpouring of support since the incident last week over social media, emails, and calls.

Police have not made any arrests related to the vandalism, and investigations are still ongoing.