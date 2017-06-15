Blimp crashes at U.S. Open, pilot taken to hospital

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft’s operator says the pilot is “OK” but is being taken to the hospital.
Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.
Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.
