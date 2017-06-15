Blimp crashes at U.S. Open, pilot taken to hospital

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft’s operator says the pilot is “OK” but is being taken to the hospital.

Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

A manned blimp unaffiliated with FOX Sports or the #USOpen crashed near the course today. We will provide more details as they're available. pic.twitter.com/QEAk8tiU0K — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 15, 2017

Statement from USGA on blimp crash…. pic.twitter.com/8jSWyFeLjN — Iain Carter (@iaincartergolf) June 15, 2017

NEW VIDEO: Blimp crashes and explodes near Erin Hills golf course where U.S. Open is underway pic.twitter.com/qx52Xrnaz9 — Tonya (Ty) Simpson (@EyeSpyTy) June 15, 2017

FS1 just showed the explosion after the blimp landed pic.twitter.com/jVCertxh1y — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) June 15, 2017

Rickie teeing off on No. 1. What I presume is smoke from the blimp crash in the background. pic.twitter.com/ZSfLRcszwH — Bill Cooney (@PGATOUR_Cooney) June 15, 2017

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

