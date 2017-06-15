Boy who fell from Woonsocket balcony: ‘My brain’s fine’

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — John Rosario has some scrapes, stitches and quite a story to tell.

The 9-year-old Woonsocket boy was playing with a friend on a third-floor balcony Wednesday afternoon when a loose railing gave way, causing Rosario to fall three stories to the ground.

“I woke up on the floor and everybody surrounding me. I was like, ‘what’s going on? What’s going on?'”

Neighbors called 911 and his family members rushed to help.

“All of us were very worried about him and about how he was doing if something really bad happened. But, we’re relieved that he’s okay,” said Sara Rodriguez, Rosario’s aunt. “It’s a blessing from God that he’s okay.”

Rosario was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he received several stitches and treated for his facial injuries.

“My face was the part hurting the most,” said Rosario, who’s back home playing video games with his siblings. “It all turned out great. My brain’s fine, everything.”

Rosario’s mother told Eyewitness News the family that lives on the third floor of the house complained about the loose porch railing before the accident.

Eyewitness News will have more on the investigation tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.