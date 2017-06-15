Car tax, free tuition will be items to watch in RI’s budget plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The fate of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to provide two years of free tuition at state colleges is up in the air as legislative leaders prepare to unveil a new state budget proposal.

A roughly $9 billion spending plan for the upcoming budget year is scheduled to be introduced Thursday night in the House Finance Committee.

Details of what’s included in the budget haven’t yet been released. Once unveiled, the proposal could face a Thursday night committee vote that would move it to the full House of Representatives next week.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has been negotiating with the governor and state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats, over their competing priorities and how to balance a higher-than-expected budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

