WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A child was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from a third-floor balcony.

According to police, the boy, 8, suffered a head injury but was conscious and alert when emergency responders arrived at the residence on Wood Avenue.

The incident is thought to have been caused by a faulty railing on the balcony.

The city building inspector was called to the scene, and further investigation is underway.