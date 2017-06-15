Crave RI showcases local flavors for a good cause

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The CVS Health Charity Classic got underway Thursday night, but there wasn’t a golf club in sight.

For the first time, the annual event brought together more than 80 of the Rhode Island’s finest restaurants and more than 100 beer and wine vendors for the Crave RI Food and Beverage Festival.

Proceeds from the two-night affair at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center go towards the Classic’s charity partners.

The festival will resume Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by two days of exciting golf events on June 18-19 at Rhode Island Country Club.

Sunday is Community Day, with free admission to the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am. Then, some of the biggest names in golf will take part in the pro tournament on Monday.

WPRI 12 is a proud annual partner of the local PGA charitable event and we’ll bring you real-time live coverage of the action.

Crave RI Food and Beverage Festival View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV Photo: Jessica Bradley/WPRI-TV