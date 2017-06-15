CVS Health Charity Classic benefits local organizations

Jon Curran and Keegan Bradley are repeat winners of the 2016 CVS Health Charity Classic. (Photo: courtesy Connor Little)

The 19th annual CVS Health Charity Golf Classic tees off on June 15-19 drawing some of the biggest names in golf to the greens of the Rhode Island Country Club.  The Charity Classic event series kicks off with Crave RI, a two-day food and beverage festival in downtown Providence on June 15-16, followed by two days of exciting golf activities on June 18-19.  Sunday, June 18th is Community Day with free admission to the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am and free parking.

The Classic benefits a number of charity partners. Karen Santilli, President of Crossroads Rhode Island, joins us on The Rhode Show to talk more about their involvement.