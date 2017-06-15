Document: Former Rep. Gallison knew he was under surveillance in 2015 by FBI, threatened agent

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — According to a government sentencing memorandum filed Thursday, former State Rep. Raymond Gallison knew he was under surveillance months before he resigned from office, and confronted the agent who was watching him.

“Apparently the defendant was surveillance conscious,” the document stated. “He threatened the agent by exclaiming the agent did not know who the [expletive] he was dealing with.”

The filing went on to say on the day that Gallison made the threat, he “contacted a law enforcement source” and asked him to run the registration plate on the agent’s vehicle. Gallison “inaccurately recorded” the number and ran into a dead end according to the document.

The confrontation happened in late 2015. Gallison resigned in May of 2016.

The memorandum states that “Gallison must have thought he was engaged in some sort of illicit activity warranting law enforcement surveillance.”

Gallison has pleaded guilty to nine criminal charges following a lengthy grand jury investigation into years of financial misdeeds. The charges against Gallison involved taking $678,000 from the estate of a man named Ray Medley who had identified the once-powerful Democrat as a “good friend” in his will.

GallIson also admitted taking almost $9,000 from a disabled individual’s trust fund, as well as misusing funds from his taxpayer-funded nonprofit, Alternative Educational Programming (AEP).

The Bristol Democrat is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and has asked the court for a 36-month sentence, about two years short of the government’s recommended guideline range of 57 to 65 months.

