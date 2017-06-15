FBI releases new photos of RI mob associate wanted for police chief murder

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The FBI has released new photos of a New England mob associate who is wanted for killing a police chief four decades ago.

Donald Eugene Webb, who would be 85 years old now, has been on the run since the 1980 shooting death of Saxonburg, Penn., Police Chief Gregory Adams. The FBI believes Webb murdered Adams then vanished.

On Thursday, the FBI released photos of Webb that they say the public has never been seen before in an effort to try and end a long-running mystery. Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the Boston Office of the FBI said the photos were “recently acquired” but declined to provide more details.

There are 11 pictures in all, most of which are from a cruise Webb and his then-wife Lillian Webb took in July 1979, one year before the murder.

Webb is the only fugitive in the United States wanted for the murder of a police chief. The FBI is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to Webb’s arrest or his remains.

When Webb fled he was 5’9,” weighed about 165 pounds and had graying brown hair.

He may have a small scar on his right cheek and right forearm and also may have “DON” tattooed on the web of his right hand and “ANN” tattooed on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

As Target 12 previously reported, the FBI identified Webb as an associate of the Patriarca crime family who made a living robbing banks, jewelry stores and high-end hotels up and down the East Coast, then he fenced the ill-gotten gains through the mob in Providence.

Investigators say the pair crossed paths after Webb hit up a jewelry store in New York.

Last week, Adams’ widow, Mary Ann Jones, filed a lawsuit against Lillian Webb, Donald Eugene Webb, and their son, Stanley Webb.

Jones and her two sons, Benjamin Adams and Gregory Adams, Jr., are seeking damages in excess of $1 million on three counts: Wrongful Death – Murder, Civil Conspiracy – Accessory After the Fact, Civil Conspiracy – Hindering Apprehension of a Murderer.

Jones tells Eyewitness News she filed the suit after she was told by the FBI that agents found a secret room in Webb’s North Dartmouth home. She said the room was hidden behind a closet and wasn’t there when Lillian Webb purchased the home.

