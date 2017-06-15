In the Kitchen: New England Clam, Lobster Chowder

In the Kitchen, presented by CVS Health Charity Classic’s Crave RI, Chef Tim Kelly stopped by from Chapel Grille to make his award-winning New England Clam and Lobster Chowder.

Try the recipe and enjoy!

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups fine chopped white onion

1 stalk fine chopped celery

2 large ears of corn (shucked and kernels shaved off) save the cobb)

16 ozs clam juice

16 ozs lobster stock (can use 16 ozs water and 1tablespoon lobster base)

1 bay leaf

1 lg sprig fresh thyme

1 lg sprig fresh dill

1½ cups diced Idaho potato (about 2 lg)

1½ cups diced sweet potato(about 2 lg)

1 tablespoon fine chopped sweet red pepper

1 cup heavy cream

1qt fresh minced surf clams

1# chopped fresh lobster meat (chopped)

Fresh ground black pepper

Kosher salt to taste

1 tablespoon arrow root

You will need 1 six quart heavy bottom stock pot with a cover and one 2 quart sauce pan

Method:

Cut the corn cobbs into chunks and place in the saucepan along with the bay leaf, lobster stock, clam juice and a small sprig of the thyme. Bring to a boil then simmer on low for about 30-40 minutes. Strain out the thyme and bay leaf and reserve the stock.

Note: This step can be done as much as 3 day ahead of time.

In the stock pot: Melt the butter on low heat, add the onion and celery then cover and “sweat” the vegetables until they are very soft (about 15 minutes). Add the Idaho and sweet potatoes to the pot and continue to sweat another 15 minutes. Add the stock, bring to a boil then simmer about 15 minutes until the potatoes are just tender. Add the minced surf clams, reserved fresh corn kernels, Heavy cream and the sweet red pepper. Simmer another 10 minutes. Mix the arrow root with 4 tablespoons of water to create“slurry”. Stir the slurry into the chowder,, it will thicken. Add the chopped lobster meat and a generous pinch of chopped fresh dill and chopped fresh thyme. Season the chowder with a few twists of a pepper mill and a pinch of kosher salt. Serve and enjoy or cool and reheat later.

I like to serve with cars pepper crackers