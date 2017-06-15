Life Skills for Children

St. Vincent’s 9th Annual Kick-Off to Summer Celebration event will take place on Friday, June 23 on the deck of the USS Battleship Massachusetts. More than 400 guests will come together to Kick-Off Summer while supporting the Saint Vincent’s Life Skills Program. This unique event will include Live and Silent auctions, a taste of the Southcoast with food sampling from the area’s top restaurants, and entertainment from the Pulse of Boston.

We got the scoop from Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions, Kristen Dutra, Clinical Director, Saint Vincent’s Home and Jenny Mello Reis, Director of Development, Saint Vincent’s Home

For more on St. Vincent’s, visit: http://www.stvincentshome.org/

Learn more about East Commerce Solutions here: https://www.eastcommercesolutions.com/