New Bedford’s mayor, police chief introduce ‘Walk and Talk’ program

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Mayor Jon Mitchell and members of the New Bedford Police Department introduced their latest effort to bring the community, and the officers who police them, together.

In a news conference Thursday, Police Chief Joseph Cordeiro announced the “Walk and Talk” program, and its importance in maintaining connections with residents and businesses.

“This initiative will offer police officers an opportunity to build our relationships with the community and the community to communicate their needs and concerns,’’ Chief Cordeiro said.

Through the program, officers on patrol will have the opportunity to leave their cruisers and walk on the streets, interacting with the community between calls for service.

“This important community-building initiative is a great way to get more residents and business owners talking directly with the officers who patrol their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Mitchell. “It offers the opportunity for the community to share concerns, ideas and questions with police officers face to face.”

According to a news release, the “Walk and Talk” program reflects Chief Cordeiro’s longtime commitment to making New Bedford a “City of One.”