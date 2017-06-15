Police ID suspect in Big Blue Bug vandalism

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a Providence man suspected of tagging a beloved landmark with graffiti.

Police allege Nathan Beaumier, 25, is one of the suspects responsible for vandalizing Nibbles Woodaway, mascot of Big Blue Bug Solutions.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they’re actively looking into additional suspects.

Anyone with information about the case or Beaumier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Court at (401) 243-6330 or Detective Sergeant William Dwyer at (401) 243-6380.