RI calls for increase in medical marijuana dispensaries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island governor has called for an increase in medical marijuana dispensaries and an increase in licensing fees to generate another $1.5 million in revenue.

The Providence Journal reports Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo submitted a budget amendment June 9 calling for “no less than six licensed compassion centers.”

The existing three centers would be allowed to operate a second, retail-only location.

In a letter, state Budget Officer Thomas Mullaney says the additional dispensaries would be in “underserved areas” of the state.

The amendment calls for an increase in compassion center application fees from $250 to $5,000 and annual licensing fees from $5,000 to $25,000.

Asked whether the House would review Raimondo’s proposal during the budget unveiling Thursday, House spokesman Larry Berman says “Everything is on the table.”

