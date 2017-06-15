RI lawmakers’ budget funds car tax phaseout, free tuition at CCRI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island lawmakers on Thursday night unveiled a proposed state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that fully funds the first year of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s plan to eliminate the state’s car tax.

The $9.3-billion tax-and-spending plan also contains an amended version of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to provide two years of free tuition. Under the budget, an associate’s degree at CCRI will be free for Rhode Island residents, but URI and RIC are not included. There’s also a 2.5 GPA requirement.

The budget unveiled Thursday is a revised version of the one put forward by Raimondo in January. Unexpectedly weak tax revenue and overspending by state agencies in the months since had put a roughly $134-million hole in the governor’s plan.

“I am pleased to say that we’ve been able to successfully reach compromise where there’s something of importance that each chamber and the governor have been able to work out and work into a very difficult budget,” Mattiello said. “It required some creativity.”

The budget includes $26 million to fund the first year of his car tax phaseout, according to Mattiello.

“We’re going to take 150,000 cars off the car tax roles in the first year alone,” he said.

Mattiello said the budget does not include any broad-based tax increases or reduction to local aid, but it does provide property tax relief as well as a minimum wage hike of $0.50 in January and another $0.40 in January of 2019.

The plan also reinstates free RIPTA bus passes for the elderly and disabled for two more years.

Raimondo’s amendment to add more medical marijuana compassion centers did not make the cut, Mattiello said.

The House Finance Committee hopes to vote on the budget by midnight on Thursday.

The full House is expected to debate and vote on the budget bill next week, with the Senate to follow. If both chambers pass it, as expected, the spending plan will go to Raimondo’s desk for her signature.

