RI Pride hosts 41st PrideFest, Illuminated Night Parade

On Saturday, over 75,000 people are expected to participate in the RI PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade with the theme: When We R.I.S.E – Rhode Islander’s Standing for Equality.

“As Providence continues to grow as the creative capital, we are excited to welcome thousands of visitors to the city to celebrate the diversity of our LGBTQ community and experience all the amazing events and programs during RI Pride,” stated Davide Gnoato, “As part of our theme this year, we not only rise to celebrate, but also to reignite the fight against discrimination and equality for all.”

Davide and Alex Gorriaran stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to chat about the weekend festivities.

More information from RI Pride:

RI PrideFest

The PrideFest is located on South Water Street and will start at 12noon and continue until 7pm. Entry is through the South Entrance by Wickenden Street and a North Entrance at the start of Memorial Blvd and South Water Street. The PrideFest will feature a mix of live entertainment on our main stage, an all-new acoustic stage, a business marketplace with over 200 plus vendors, Kid’s Zone, food trucks, arts, Youth Center, and a beer, wine and spirits garden.

The main stage will be hosted by local celebrity Lulu Locks, Providence drag performer Annie B. Frank and comedian John Kelley. The stage will feature New England based gay dance party guru DJ Ephraim Adamz. Headlining acts include Providence based politically conscious and bilingual punk act known as The Downtown Boys who have appeared in Rolling Stone Magazine, The New Yorker, and Democracy Now. Local high energy dance rock act Jodi Jolt and The Volt will also appear on the main stage along with countless other acts representing various genres and drag performers! An additional entertainment option will include, for the first time ever this year, an acoustic stage showcasing emerging performers and poets. The stage, hosted by local singer-songwriter and Mx. Bisexual 2017 Tammy Laforest will be headlined by the enchantingly dynamic acoustic duo Tammy & Jeana.

RI Pride Illuminated Night Parade

New England’s only night pride parade kicks off at 8 p.m and is one of the highlights to the celebration with a dazzling display of floats, performing artists, marching groups, businesses and spectators that wind through downtown Providence and culminate at the RI Pride Reviewing area under the historic marquee of the Providence Performing Arts Center. Spectators can watch the parade on Dorrance Street and continues down Washington Street, then Empire street and ends on Weybosset Street. There is an open invitation to everyone to participate in the weekend events that transform the City of Providence into a vibrantly visible LGBTQ city. If you are interested in participating in the parade or festival, please sign up online at PrideRI.com.

RI Pride Guide

Additional information on where to go, park and get around along with a listing of block is available online through digital versions of the RI Pride Guide at www.Prideri.com/prideguide. parties

About Rhode Island Pride

Rhode Island Pride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization comprised of individuals with a sincere interest in recognizing, promoting and celebrating the diversity and successes of the LGBTQ community in RI and Southern New England. By creating opportunities for integrating and promoting visibility for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, RI Pride promotes equal rights and diversity through public education and the arts. The year-round programs and services of RI Pride provide safe opportunities and venues for people to come out and express and celebrate their sexual identities. For more information visit www.PrideRI.com.