Trips for dads, grads, and 4th of July getaways with Travelzoo

Don’t miss great getaway deals during the summer months.

Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie joined us to share deals for dads, grads, and those who want to get away over the 4th of July holiday.

The Mohegan Sun

A top New England Resort (Conde Nast 2016) and one of the largest casinos in the country

Resort features an 18-hole golf course, the world’s largest indoor planetarium dome, more than 130,000 square-feet of retail shopping and 46 restaurants/bars

$139/nt. (35% off) w/$40 credit daily to Todd English’s Tuscany

Travel thru Sep., inc. 4th of July

The Venetian, Las Vegas

Famous luxury 5-star resort right on the Vegas Strip

Onsite: 120,000-square-foot casino, Spa Canyon Ranch Club (one of the largest spas in the world), world-class shopping and celeb dining (including CUT by Wolfgang Puck)

This all-suite resort also has some of the Strip’s largest rooms w/sunken living rooms & marble bathrooms

$135/nt. over 4th of July

Rate best over summer weekdays

Biltmore Hotel Miami Coral Gables, Miami

Iconic AAA 4-Diamond hotel that exudes opulence and grandeur

Property has one of the largest pools in the country, 18 holes of championship golf and 4 restaurants

Fitness : hotel has a huge (10,000-sq.ft.) state-of-the-art fitness center culinary academy where you can take healthy cooking classes and a deluxe spa w/variety of wellness treatments

$199/pp (40% off)

Travel thru Sep.

Hacienda AltaGracia, an Auberge Resort, Costa Rica

Brand new 5-Star retreat tucked away in Perez Zeledon, one of south Costa Rica’s last unexplored area

Named by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the best new hotels in the world in 2016

The 20,000 sq.ft. spa is largest in Central America and the resort has three dining options

Deluxe Suites feature more than 1000 square feet of living space

$199/nt. in a Deluxe Suite w/breakfast daily (55%)

Travel daily thru Oct., including 4th of July

Estrella del Mar, Mazatlan

Upscale 4-Star resort set on 3.5 miles of secluded beach

Property is set inside a private residence club and feature championship golf and a turtle sanctuary

Forbes listed Mazatlan as one of the most affordable (and best) places to travel in 2017

$295 for 5 nights in an Ocean View Room (66% off) w/welcome margaritas

Travel through summer, including Memorial Day weekend