WPRI 12 gives back on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

#NexstarCares: Founder’s Day of Caring
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Thursday, WPRI 12 station employees are giving back to the community by participating in projects across Rhode Island over the course of three days.
WPRI 12 is one of 169 Nexstar sister stations across the country that will be participating in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. Over the course of three days, WPRI 12 and Fox Providence will be participating in a variety of projects, including at Crossroads Rhode Island and the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.
More than 20 years ago, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, it has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.
Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities, and workers who register for Founder’s Day of Caring receive up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service in their local communities.
This year’s local projects include:
- Painting project at Crossroads
- Passing out meals at Crossroads
- Building a bench for Gold Star families at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter
- Working in the Memorial Garden at Veterans Cemetery in Exeter
- Participating in a local school’s field day
- Working with Helping Neighbors to do yard work and small projects at an elderly woman’s home
- Assisting with Girl Scouts Appreciation Day