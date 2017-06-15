WPRI 12 gives back on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

WPRI 12 employees arrived at Crossroads Rhode Island to volunteer on Thursday.

WPRI 12 is volunteering at Crossroads as part of Nexstar's Founder's Day of Caring.

Starting Thursday, WPRI 12 station employees are giving back to the community by participating in projects across Rhode Island over the course of three days.

WPRI 12 is one of 169 Nexstar sister stations across the country.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities, and workers who register for Founder’s Day of Caring receive up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service.

Over the course of three days, WPRI 12 and Fox Providence will be participating in a variety of projects, including at Crossroads Rhode Island and the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

More than 20 years ago, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, it has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.

This year’s local projects include a painting project at Crossroads and passing out meals at Crossroads.