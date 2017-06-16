2017 Providence-Newport ferry season kicks off

Related Coverage RIDOT launches new website for the Providence-Newport ferry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers hoping to avoid the construction traffic on the Newport Pell Bridge now have another option to get to and from Aquidneck Island for the summer.

The Providence-Newport Ferry kicked off its season service Friday.

For the second year, Seastreak – on behalf of the Rhode Island Department of Transporation – is operating the ferry service between India Point Park in Providence and Perotti Park in Newport.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and RIDOT Director Peter Alviti joined the president of Seastreak, Jim Barker, and the chief marketing officer of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, Lara Salamano, to launch the service Friday afternoon.

The ferry will run four trips a day Sunday through Thursday, and five trips on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, through Oct. 1. Reserving tickets in advance is recommended, at the ferry service’s website, ridethebayri.com. A ticket for an adult runs $10 each way, half price for children and seniors.

Parking at the old Shooters or Bootleggers nightclub site at India Point Park in Fox Point in Providence is free for ferry riders. Parking in Newport is available on a paid basis at the Gateway Visitors Center.

While last year’s season reportedly racked up more than 33,000 trips all told, more are expected this year.