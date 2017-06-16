$9.2B state budget heads to House next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The current version of this year’s $9.2 billion state budget is heading to the House Thursday, with millions of dollars already trimmed from Gov. Raimondo’s earlier budget.

The budget, which currently tackles the car tax and free college tuition, is expected to have a full vote.

“This budget provides tax relief. It includes $26 million for the first year of the car tax phaseout,” said Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. “There are no broad-based tax increases.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo reportedly pushed for free tuition at the University of Rhode Island and at Rhode Island College. Instead, the current budget only grants free tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island.

“Rhode Island is going to be the fourth state in the nation that offers tuition-free community college, and gives every single Rhode Islander the opportunity to get that,” said Governor’s Office Communications Director Mike Raia.

The free tuition plan reportedly comes with a catch — students must pledge to remain in Rhode Island immediately following graduation. House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan was skeptical that the pledge would keep students in the Ocean State.

“How can that be enforced?” Morgan said. “If a student gets out of school and they can’t find a job here, we’re going to make them stay for two years?”

The budget also calls for a minimum wage increase, to $10.10 an hour. Lawmakers will reportedly start filing amendments to the budget early next week.