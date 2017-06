HYANNIS, Mass. (WPRI) – A ferry coming from Nantucket has reportedly hit a jetty near Hyannis.

According to the Coast Guard, the ferry reportedly started taking on water and the Coast Guard is responding to the scene.

BREAKING: Multiple Coast Guard assets responding to report of high-speed ferry hitting jetty near Hyannis, taking on water. https://t.co/hSANy56kkF — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 17, 2017

There are currently no reports on whether there are any injuries.

