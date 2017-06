FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police said Jacob Dunmore, 14, left his home at 7:15 a.m. Friday and was last seen near King Phillip Street.

Police say Dunmore normally wears glasses, but was reportedly without them at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Dunmore’s disappearance is urged to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 and mention case number 17-4099-OF.