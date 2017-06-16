Gallison repaid himself with $9K in campaign funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Disgraced former R.I. House Finance Chairman Raymond Gallison used roughly $9,000 in leftover campaign money to repay himself for loans he had given his election fund, records show.

The 65-year-old former Democratic state representative from District 69 in Bristol closed his campaign finance account on Dec. 31, 2016, according to filings with the R.I. Board of Elections. That was almost exactly one month before he was officially charged in the federal investigation that forced his resignation last year.

Richard Thornton, the state’s director of campaign finance, said Gallison took the $9,105 that remained in his account for a “partial repayment of his loan.” Gallison had a total outstanding loan at the time in the amount of $28,729.73, which he whittled down to $19,624.41 after repaying himself.

Thornton said as soon as the “Friends of Raymond E. Gallison Jr.” campaign account was closed, the former politician effectively ended his ability to repay the rest of the money he owed himself through campaign donations.

In January, Gallison pleaded guilty to nine counts in a federal case that accused him of taking $678,000 from the estate of a man named deceased Barrington man named Ray Medley, and nearly $9,000 from a disabled individual’s trust fund, as well as misuse of funds from his taxpayer-funded nonprofit, Alternative Educational Programming (AEP), and tax violations.

Gallison was sentenced to 51 months in prison on Friday.

While the criminal case against Gallison did not involve his campaign finance money, he was fined in February 2016 by the Board of Elections for failing to properly itemize donations.

Election officials found between 2011 and 2014 Gallison listed 104 donations totaling $18,850 in aggregate, instead of individually listing out who the donations were from.

Gallison agreed with the board’s findings, filed an amended report itemizing the donations and paid a fine of $400. His campaign fund was fined an additional $800. Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook