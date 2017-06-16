In the Kitchen: Shrimp & Grits

In the Rhode Show kitchen, presented by CVS Health Charity Classic Crave RI, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us to make Shrimp and Grits.

Ingredients:

Shrimp

White Corn Grits

Chicken Stock

Butter

Andouille Sausage

Green Tomatoes

Creole Seasoning

Whole Grain Mustard

Scallions

Salt & Pepper

Please watch the above video to see how it all comes together.

