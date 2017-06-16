‘Just A Drop’ Goodwill Ambassador helps spread message

Derek Warburton, celebrity stylist, philanthropist, TV personality and Co-Owner/Creative Director of LAPALME Magazine, has been appointed as the Just a Drop Goodwill Ambassador. Just a Drop is an international water aid charity, which was set up in 1998. Fiona Jeffery, the charity’s founder, learned that approximately one dollar can deliver clean water to a child for up to 10 years. Just a Drop was born, based on the premise that if people can be encouraged to give a little then collectively we can make a huge difference.

Derek joins us on set to talk about this important cause and his recent trip to Nicaragua to build wells for schools with no running water.