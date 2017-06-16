Major street flooding on I-95 as heavy rain continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Major flooding has been reported on parts of I-95 in Providence and a Flash Flood Advisory continues to be in effect until 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Over the afternoon and evening hours, many parts of Rhode Island have received heavy rain which has led to instances of localized street flooding. Showers and occasional downpours are expected to occur throughout the evening and drivers are urged to use caution.

Many reports of significant street flooding are coming from Wilbur Avenue in Cranston and from the Thurbers Avenue curve on I-95 North.

The heavy rain is causing a ton of flooding on I-95. This video was taken on 95 North near Exit 18. @wpri12 @tony_tpetrarca pic.twitter.com/KwyNXdaSzm — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) June 16, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca will have live updates including a look ahead at your Father’s Day weekend on Eyewitness News at 10 at 11.