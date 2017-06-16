Michelle Carter found guilty in texting suicide case

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A judge has handed down a guilty verdict in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Michelle Carter, a 20-year-old woman who urged her boyfriend to kill himself back in 2014 when the two were teenagers.

The trial garnered international attention and conversation about teen suicide, depression and the impacts of texting.

Judge Lawrence Moniz allowed Carter to be remain out on bail until sentencing after he handed down his verdict in this landmark case Friday morning.

Conrad Roy III took his own life on July 12, 2014 by using a generator to fill his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven parking lot. But prosecutors for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts charged Carter with causing his death, arguing her constant urging that he go through with his suicide plans was akin to killing him.

Carter’s defense team argued that Roy made the decision to take his own life, pointing to a previous suicide attempt and evidence of suicidal thoughts dating back years. In a suicide note left behind for Carter, Roy thanked her for trying to help him and did not ascribe blame.

The defense also hired an expert witness, psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin, who testified that he believed Carter was “involuntarily intoxicated” by antidepressants when she sent the texts urging Roy to take his own life.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI-12 for a LIVE report outside court. For the latest updates check back here on WPRI.com