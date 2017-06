NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – North Smithfield police have issued a silver alert for an 83-year-old woman.

Helen Harisenko was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday in Woonsocket and was wearing a blue sweater with black pants at the time, according to police.

Police said Harisenko stands 5-foot-5, weighs around 120 pounds and is Caucasian with blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information about Harisenko’s whereabouts is urged to call North Smithfield police at (401) 762-1212.