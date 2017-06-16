RI Pride expected to bring 75,000+ people to Providence

Related Coverage RI Pride hosts 41st PrideFest, Illuminated Night Parade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 41st Annual PrideFest is making its way to Providence this weekend and officials say significant security will be on hand to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We have so many people come out for this,” Honorary Marshall Alex Gorriaran said. “We’re expecting over 75,000 people.”

Live entertainment, food trucks and more than 200 businesses and organizations will be on hand for the celebration, which runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Illuminated Night Parade will then kick off at 8 p.m. and feature floats, performing artists, marching groups and more.

Providence police and fire departments, as well as Rhode Island Pride’s Safety and Security Team will be on hand to keep an eye on the crowds.

“We are asking everyone, as with any large event, to be vigilant,” Gorriaran said. “If you see something, say something, but we are expecting a very safe and happy celebration.”

South Water Street will reportedly be shut down as early as 6 a.m. and will remained closed during the event.