Scarves, children’s robes fail to meet flammability standards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two articles of clothing were recalled this week because federal safety officials say they failed to meet flammability standards.

Little Giraffe recalled about 2,000 Luxe Satin children’s long-sleeve robes, which were sold in three colors: pink, blue, and cream.

If your child has one of the robes, take it away and contact Little Giraffe for a full refund.

iFashioning also recalled about 2,000 women’s scarves for the same reason. They were sold in six styles on Amazon.com from Oct. 2015 through Aug. 2017 for $11 to $14.

The company is offering full refunds.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also reports that Bulletproof 360, Inc. issued a recall of five of its products because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The company said Listeria was discovered in one of its suppliers’ facilities.

The following items are affected:

Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) Box: 18.96 oz (540g) Individual UPC: 815709021498 Box UPC: 815709020811 Use by dates: 11/1/2017; 11/6/2017; 11/14/2017; 11/23/2017; 12/1/2017; 12/19/2017; 12/25/2017 Lot numbers: 0957-011007-011087-011177-011257-011437-011497-01

Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bite individually packed in foil wrappers, then 15 packed in a box. Bite: 0.74 oz (21g) Box: 11.10 oz (315 g) Individual UPC: 815709021528 Box UPC: 815709021535 Use by dates: 12/27/17; 11/28/2017; 12/8/2017 Lot numbers: 1227-011327-011517-01

Lemon Cookie Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) Box: 18.96 oz (540g) Individual UPC: 815709021801 Box UPC: 815709021795 Use by dates: 11/7/2017 11/8/2017 12/14/2017 Lot numbers: 1017-011027-011387-01

Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) Box: 18.96 oz (540g) Individual UPC: 815709021481 Box UPC: 815709020804 Use by dates: 11/15/2017; 11/22/2017; 11/29/2017; 12/11/2017 Lot numbers: 1097-011167-011237-011357-01

Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bite Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 15 packed in a box. Bite:0.74 oz (21g) Box: 11.10 oz(315 g) Individual UPC: 815709021504 Box UPC: 815709021511 Use by dates: 11/20/2017 11/27/2017 Lot numbers: 1147-011217-01



Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems, though healthy individuals can also experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the products, according to the FDA, but consumers should not eat the recalled items.

The company said it’s offering replacements or store credit to Bulletproof.com.

If you have a consumer problem you need help solving, contact our Call 12 for Action center Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The hotline is (401) 228-1850.