Scituate student charged after rumor sparks school lockdown

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Scituate student has been charged after allegedly making threats of a school shooting that led to a lockdown Wednesday.

Students were told to shelter in place Wednesday at about 9:45 a.m. after police and school officials received information about a possible shooting that was to have taken place at noon.

Scituate police officers and State Troopers cleared the school “out of an abundance of caution” and found no threat.

Thursday evening police announced on their Facebook page that a Scituate Middle School student has been criminally charged after starting the false rumor.

“As of now, there is NO evidence to believe that there was an imminent threat to any Scituate student,” Police Chief Donald Delare wrote.

Police will maintain an increased presence at the school through the end of the school year.