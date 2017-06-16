Tractor trailer fire shuts down 1-95 North

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A tractor trailer fire kept I-95 north shut down for part of the Friday morning commute.
Drivers on I-95 and I-295 are being advised to seek alternate routes as traffic on the highway increases. Heavy delays are being experienced as far back at exit 2.
A single lane has recently been opened, though delays are expected to continue.
The fire started just after 5 Friday morning when a tractor trailer crashed just south of exit 5.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.