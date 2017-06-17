13 arrested in Fall River drug sweep

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police arrested 13 people in a multi-agency drug sweep in Fall River.

The Fall River Police Department and Massachusetts State Police made the arrests after serving warrants at 229 Stafford Road. Investigators seized 530 bags of heroin and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Three people who lived at that home, 31-year-old Steven Martins, 29-year-old Tyler Gosson, and 26-year-old Samantha Moss were charged with several drug offenses.

Police also served a warrant at 175 Aberdeen Street, arresting 26-year-old Kyle Dias of that address and seizing another 180 bags of heroin, some pills, and almost $4,000 in cash.

Seven other people were charged with various offenses during the sweep:

Krystal L. Medeiros, 32, of 19 Tennyson Road, Somerset, on a charge of fugitive from justice for distributing Class A drug;

Jonathan P. Lima, 34, of 1873 N. Main St., on possession with intent to distribute Class A drug;

Ricardo P. Madeira, 36, of 95 Wade St. on charges of possession with intent to distribute Class A substance, two counts, possession with intent to distribute Class C substance;

Keishon Workman, 19, of 106 Kilburn St., on charges of possession with intent to distribute Class A substance; assault and battery. In total Workman had 13 outstanding warrants.

Anissa Farrington, 35, 94 Snell St. on a charge of assault and battery;

Felica Sousa Wood, 30, 159 High St. on charges of conspiracy, larceny over $250 and shoplifting;

Steven Ponte, 37, of 1301 Slade St. on a court order violation.

Two people, 41-year-old Michael Sarlo and 28-year-old Jonathan White, turned themselves in to police on drug charges after hearing that they were wanted.