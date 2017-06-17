Jurors in Bill Cosby trial to resume deliberations Saturday

NORRISTOWN, PA (WPRI)– A judge is ordering jurors in the Bill Cosby trial to resume deliberations Saturday.

Cosby is facing three felony charges for sexual assault, but the jury is deadlocked and has been unable to reach a verdict.

Jurors have asked nearly a dozen questions since deliberations began Monday, and many of them are asking to re-hear testimony.

The former entertainer is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee in 2004.

Former Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the jury has all the necessary evidence to reach a decision. “I haven’t lost faith in this jury. I think they have all the evidence now that they, that you could ever want and hopefully we can come to a finality on this some way, some how.”

Even if the trial ends with a hung jury, the defense’s repeated motions for a mistrial have been denied.