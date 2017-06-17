Lunch with Langevin Saturday in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Congressman Jim Langevin (D-RI) will host his quarterly Lunch with Langevin on Saturday afternoon, from 12:30 to 2:30pm at The Breachway Grill in Charlestown.

This is Langevin’s 11th Lunch, having previously visited West Warwick, Coventry, Narragansett, Scituate Providence, Westerly, Burrillville, Cranston, North Kingstown, and Warwick.

Lunch with Langevin is a public forum that enables residents of the Second District to meet one-on-one with Langevin to ask questions or share their concerns on any issues they wish to discuss.

Constituent caseworkers will also be available to provide constituents with additional resources and schedule meetings.

Pizza and refreshments will be provided.

“My Lunch with Langevin initiative continues to grow, and I am looking forward to another discussion with my constituents in the Charlestown area,” said Langevin.

“Rhode Islanders have been particularly engaged during the uncertain political climate we are in, and being accessible to them is a priority of mine. I always enjoy hearing from my constituents in a personal, informal setting so I can directly answer their questions and listen to their concerns.”