Vigil to be held for murder victim as her killer’s release nears

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Family members will hold a vigil Saturday afternoon for a woman who was murdered 30 years ago, as her killer is set to be released from prison last month.

Kathy Demers was found dead at a hydroelectric dam in Woonsocket in March 1985. She had last been seen alive on New Year’s Day with her boyfriend, Daniel Boucher.

Investigators found that the two had argued early that morning over plans to move to California and that Boucher beat and strangled her to death, then dumped her body in the river.

Boucher was convicted in 1986, but the Parole Board confirmed to Eyewitness News earlier this year that he’ll be released from the ACI in July.

Family and friends plan to gather near the dam at 3 p.m. Saturday – the anniversary of his conviction.