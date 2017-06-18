Another lane shift taking effect this week on I-195 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another traffic pattern change on I-195 is taking effect Monday.

Maintenance work on the Iway bridge has resulted in a divided highway around the work zone, and Monday morning drivers heading east over the bridge will find only one lane to the left of the split and three to the right of it. Drivers heading west into Providence will experience that change Tuesday morning.

The current highway division is two lanes on either side of the divide.

Lanes will be closed late Sunday night to rearrange the pattern, and again Monday night for the other side of the highway.

There will be one more lane shift after that, scheduled for late June or mid-July, in which all lanes will be shifted right and the left shoulder will be closed in each direction.