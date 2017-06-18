Bruins reveal list of protected players for NHL Expansion Draft

BOSTON (WPRI) – The Bruins have announced the list of players they’ll protect for Wednesday night’s NHL Expansion Draft.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights, the 31st team to join the league, will select one player from each existing team in the draft.

Sunday morning, the Bruins announced the 11 players whom Las Vegas can’t touch.

For forwards, the Bruins protected David Backes, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Riley Nash, David Pastrnak, and Ryan Spooner.

On the blueline, team captain Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, and Kevan Miller are undraftable.

Unsurprisingly, goaltender Tuukka Rask is also on the protected list.

With the exception of first- and second-year players like Noel Acciari, Brandon Carlo, Frank Vatrano, and Charlie McAvoy, all the other Bruins are exposed to Las Vegas.

So far, the Golden Knights have signed the Russian KHL’s third-leading scorer from last year, Vadim Shipachyov, and Canadian juniors player Reid Duke.