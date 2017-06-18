CDC: Severe tick season ahead

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) –The official start of summer kicks off next week, but as the temperatures rise, so does the number of pesky insects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a particularly severe season for tick-borne diseases.

With the summer months upon us, there are several steps you can take to try and prevent an insect bite.

Gerald Perkins is the owner of Dominion Pest Control in Providence.

He’s been in the industry for nearly three decades and knows quite a few things about avoiding bites.

Perkins says “If you’re the type of person that wants to avoid that, you want to wear the long sleeves, of course you can use a repellent that contains deet.”

While most bug bites are mostly just an itchy nuisance, some can pose a serious health threat.

According to the CDC, 95% of Lyme Disease cases in the United States two years ago came from 14 Northeastern and Midwestern states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Some ticks also carry Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which can be deadly.

Along with keeping a well-manicured lawn, you can spray pesticides for ticks and other insects.

Don’t forget about your pets!

Perkins recommends buying flea and tick protection products at veterinary hospitals or pet stores to protect your furry four-legged friends during the summer months.