Cops: 3 teens attacked Boston street performer ‘Keytar Bear’

BOSTON (AP) — Three New Hampshire teenagers have been charged with assaulting a popular street performer in Boston who plays music while dressed as a bear.

Police say “Keytar Bear” was attacked sometime around 4:40 p.m. Saturday near Faneuil Hall. They say the juveniles ripped off his mask and hit him several times while yelling racial slurs at him and at witnesses who had tried to intervene.

Police say a witness said one of the suspects slammed the musician’s face into the ground and vandalized his equipment before taking off with his tips.

The suspects allegedly fled. Officers pursued and later caught them. They were arrested and charged with assault and battery, affray and disorderly conduct.