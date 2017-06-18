CVS Health Charity Classic Day 1

Related Coverage CVS Health Charity Classic Preview Show

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Bruce Cassidy, Roger Clemens and Bernhard Langer were some of the top names that took to the course on Sunday at the CVS Health Charity Classic Pro-Am tournament.

The day started at 7 A.M. where Roger Clemens teed off at hole 15 during the morning round. The second round of the day began at noon with the Pro-Am team Larry Merlo, Sam Kennedy, Bruce Cassidy, Colin Montgomerie and Patrick Little teeing off at hole 1.

The two day golf tournament is being held at the Rhode Island Country Club and on Monday, June 19 the winners of the Pro-Am morning and afternoon rounds will participate in Mondays tournament, which starts at 8:00 A.M. and will feature professional golf parings.

The professional parings and tee-times are as follows:

9:30 A.M. – Billy Horschel, Lexi Thompson, Colin Montgomerie.

9:42 A.M. – Jon Curran, Paula Creamer, Mark O’Meara.

9:54 A.M. – Keegan Bradley, Brooke Henderson, Billy Andrade.

10:06 A.M. – Bill Haas, Morgan Pressel, Jay Haas.

10:18 A.M. – Smylie Kaufman, Cristie Kerr, Brad Faxon.

10:30 A.M. – Tony Finau, Gerina Piller, Bernhard Langer.

Professional golfer Bernhard Langer has won the Masters two times so far but this is his first time playing in Providence. He said that hes “thrilled to be here and support the local charities.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $20 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.

If looking to attend Mondays tournament, single day tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com/CharityClassic for $10 each. Children 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult. For additional information on tickets, fans can call 866-CVS-9441 or visit cvshealthcharityclassic.com.



WPRI 12 is a proud annual partner of the local PGA charitable event and we’ll bring you real-time live coverage of the action.

CVS Health Charity Classic Day 1 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Barrington Country Club Pro-AM players warm up. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy poses with other Pro-AM players for a photo. Celebrity Team Montgomerie. Pro-Am team Sam Kennedy, Larry Merlo, Colin Montgomerie, Bruce Cassidy, and Patrick Little. Pro-Am team Larry Merlo, Sam Kennedy, Bruce Cassidy, Colin Montgomerie and Patrick Little . Colin Montgomerie teeing off at hole 1. Colin Montgomerie teeing off at hole 1. Patrick Little teeing off at hole 1. Patrick Little teeing off at hole 1. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. Larry Merlo, CEO of CVS Colin Montgomerie Former NFL Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan. Former NFL Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan. Bernhard Langer on hole 6. Memeber of Team langer tracking the ball at hole 7. Bernhard Langer driving at hole 7. Bernhard Langer driving at hole 7. CVS Health Charity Classic 2017.