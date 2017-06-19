19th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic pro golf tournament tees off

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Monday marks the 19th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic pro golf tournament held as usual at the Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington.

This year’s new format consists of a single day tournament with co-ed teams of three competing for the title.

The teams and follow the live golf scoring here:

The professional parings and tee-times are as follows:

9:30 A.M. – Billy Horschel, Lexi Thompson, Colin Montgomerie

9:42 A.M. – Jon Curran, Paula Creamer, Mark O’Meara

9:54 A.M. – Keegan Bradley, Brooke Henderson, Billy Andrade

10:06 A.M. – Bill Haas, Morgan Pressel, Jay Haas

10:18 A.M. – Smylie Kaufman, Cristie Kerr, Brad Faxon

10:30 A.M. – Tony Finau, Gerina Piller, Bernhard Langer

Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $20 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.

If looking to attend Mondays tournament, single day tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com/CharityClassic for $10 each. Children 17 and under are free with a ticketed adult. For additional information on tickets, fans can call 866-CVS-9441 or visit cvshealthcharityclassic.com.

Sunday, the golf Pro-Am kicked things off where Bruce Cassidy, Roger Clemens and Bernhard Langer were just some of the top names that took to the course at the CVS Health Charity Classic Pro-Am tournament and Community Fun Day.

WPRI 12 is a proud annual partner of the local PGA charitable event and we’ll bring you real-time live coverage of the action.