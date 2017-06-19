AAA: Gas prices in RI down a penny

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — AAA Northeast reports that gas prices in Rhode Island for self-serve, regular unleaded gas have dropped one cent this week, averaging $2.29 per gallon.

This is the same as the national average and the same as the average price a year ago at this time in Rhode Island.

According to the AAA survey, gas prices range 21 cents from $2.19 to $2.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. AAA advises motorists to browse the area for the best price.

“Across the country, gas prices dropped in all but four states over the past week. Lower demand thus far in June, plus high oil production rates in the U.S., could lead to gas prices across the nation continuing to fall through the end of the month,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government affairs for AAA Northeast.