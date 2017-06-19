Being aware of allergies

Many of us unfortunately suffer from allergies. Whether the traditional sneezing or runny noses or perhaps even a food allergy, it’s important that we protect ourselves. It’s even more important that we take care of our young ones who routinely have allergic reactions.

At The Children’s Workshop, they are doing everything they can to take the necessary precautions to make sure all of their students are protected.

We paid them a visit to get some valuable advice on how to best navigate this subject.

For more info, visit them at: http://www.childrensworkshop.com/